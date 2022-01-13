FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

NYSE:SNV opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.