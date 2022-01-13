Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

