Brokers Set Expectations for Corteva, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

CTVA stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.