Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

