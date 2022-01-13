Analyzing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.93%. 10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $170.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 44.41 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -28.09

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

