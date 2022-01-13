Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.