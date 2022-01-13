ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €16.30 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €16.30 ($18.52) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.25 ($16.19).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

