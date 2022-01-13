Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 382.14% from the stock’s previous close.

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.