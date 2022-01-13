Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.87 ($73.72).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

