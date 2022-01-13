UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €854.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €802.08 ($911.46).

KER opened at €715.10 ($812.61) on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is €695.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €693.81.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

