Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $948.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.90 million to $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

