Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.83 Million

Brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $64.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $177.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.83 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.