Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.26.

LUN opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

