Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TSE RCH opened at C$42.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

