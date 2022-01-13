Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

TECK.B stock opened at C$42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

