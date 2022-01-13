Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.