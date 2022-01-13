Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.47.

Shares of TXG opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.73. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$19.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

