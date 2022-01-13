Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 262,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

