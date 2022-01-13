FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

