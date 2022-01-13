Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

