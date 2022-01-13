Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

