Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Head to Head Review

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper-Standard and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.18 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -1.73 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 398.92 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

