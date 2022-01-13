Contrasting BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) & Its Rivals

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS: BETRF) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BetterLife Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for BetterLife Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BetterLife Pharma Competitors 5362 19583 42012 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.46%. Given BetterLife Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BetterLife Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A -$27.20 million -0.21 BetterLife Pharma Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.17

BetterLife Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma. BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40% BetterLife Pharma Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma competitors beat BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.