Head-To-Head Comparison: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.25 $9.52 million ($0.06) -305.78

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00 NextGen Healthcare 2 2 4 0 2.25

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.93%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare -0.69% 12.59% 8.51%

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

