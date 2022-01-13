Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $362.28, but opened at $378.01. Barclays now has a $412.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $432.72. Illumina shares last traded at $385.28, with a volume of 27,461 shares.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.