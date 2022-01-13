GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.16. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 168,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

