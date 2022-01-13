Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 12,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 776,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

