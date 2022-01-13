Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 2674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

