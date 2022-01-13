Zacks Investment Research Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Sell

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE LAW opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

