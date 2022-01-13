Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

