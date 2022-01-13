Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on January 18th (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Inception Growth Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Inception Growth Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

