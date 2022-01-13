Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Buy

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,416,196 shares of company stock valued at $282,031,209. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

