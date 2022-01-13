NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. 6,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 994,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.