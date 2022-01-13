$3.90 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $3.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuickLogic by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

