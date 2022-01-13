Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

In other news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

