Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Doma has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

