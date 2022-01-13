American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAL stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

