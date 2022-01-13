American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AAL stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
