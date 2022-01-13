Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Buys 37 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($202.90).

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £195.85 million and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.56. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 351.13 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.52) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.52) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

