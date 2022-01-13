Ian Thomas Mattioli Sells 14,260 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,724.58).

MTW stock opened at GBX 830 ($11.27) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($12.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a P/E ratio of 166.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 853.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 796.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, January 6th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.76) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.17) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.76) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

