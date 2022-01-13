Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Mark Stephenson Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($27,148.09).
MILA opened at GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Thursday. Mila Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.
