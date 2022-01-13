Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Mark Stephenson Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($27,148.09).

MILA opened at GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Thursday. Mila Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

