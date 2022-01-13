Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,738,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,148 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

