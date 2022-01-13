Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.