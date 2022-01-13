Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

