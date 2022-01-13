CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

HDI stock opened at C$43.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$25.31 and a 52-week high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

