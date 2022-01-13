Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.64.

BLX stock opened at C$30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.48 and a one year high of C$56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 121.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.13.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

