CIBC Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

ENGH opened at C$44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.08. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$42.30 and a 1 year high of C$65.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.