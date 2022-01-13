Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.14.

CNQ stock opened at C$61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$61.87. The stock has a market cap of C$72.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,845,982.83. Insiders have sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

