Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.21) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BEG stock opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.71 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.42. The stock has a market cap of £196.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,288.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

