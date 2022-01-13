JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.44 ($88.01).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €31.80 ($36.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.37 and its 200 day moving average is €43.71.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

