TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

