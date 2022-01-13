Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.